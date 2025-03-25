Class of 2026 QB Zaid Lott Decommitts from Carolina

Zaid Lott, a 3-star quarterback who attends Providence Day in Charlotte, has backed away from his commitment to play football at North Carolina.

“After much reflection, I have decided to forgo my commitment to the University of North Carolina,” Lott posted on Twitter/X on Tuesday afternoon. “This choice was tough, but I believe it’s the best step for my future. I’m grateful for the support and understanding from everyone involved. I’m excited for what comes next.”

At 6-foot-4 and 200 pounds, Lott committed to the Tar Heels on June 24 last summer when Mack Brown was head coach. Brown and his staff made a huge impression in Lott and he had the immediate feeling it’s where he wanted to attend college and play football.

“The culture at the school is great,” he said. “I've been up for a couple of games with my former teammate, Jordan Shipp, who is up there right now. But they are like a family up there, and everyone really gets along. Everybody just meshes together nicely. The staff eats with the players during their meals and like I said, it's just not all about football.”

But when UNC hired Bill Belichick in December, it was unclear if Lott would remain a part of North Carolina’s plan. He has been to Chapel Hill and met with the staff multiple times, but Belichick, GM Michael Lombardi and the staff have heavily and openly recruited other quarterbacks in the class of 2026, many of whom are rated higher than Lott.

In addition, UNC has told some prospects it may take two quarterbacks for the class of 2026, which may have also played a role in Lott’s decision.