Coach's Corner: Back-to-Back State Champion, Deron Rippey Jr.

It would be an understatement to say that Joe Mantegna Jr. knows basketball. The Blair Academy head coach just completed his 26th season at the prestigious school in New Jersey. He did it in style by winning the New Jersey Open Division State Championship last Sunday.

Besides putting together a legendary career, and coaching several dozen future college players at the boarding school, he has also served as assistant coach in the 2024 Summer Olympics for the South Sudan National squad.

Mantegna was the obvious individual to speak with when it came to Deron Rippey Jr. The Blair Academy guard was offered by North Carolina just a few weeks ago, and was a major part of the team's success this season.

Rippey is a popular prospect with college coaches. He is a top-25 talent, and is trending upward as his offer sheet would indicate. Invites from Alabama, Creighton, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Kansas, LSU, Maryland, Michigan, North Carolina, Oklahoma State, Purdue, Rutgers, Seton Hall, SMU, St. John's, Stanford, Syracuse, TCU, Texas A&M, Villanova, Wake Forest, Washington, and West Virginia serve as proof.

Tar Heel Illustrated spoke with Coach Mantegna Thursday afternoon. This provided an excellent opportunity for our readers to get an educated look into a newer target that they may not quite be as familiar with.