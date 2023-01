If Elliot Cadeau is anything, he is not a basketball unknown.

The 5-star point guard starred for the Swedish National Team last summer in the FIBA Championships. When he wasn't doing that he was one of the top point guards in the entire EYBL circuit with the New York Lightning.

Last week, Cadeau decided to join another high profile organization. He committed to the North Carolina Tar Heels during the Jordan Holiday Invitational in the Bronx.

He also plays with one of the very elite high school programs in the nation. The New Jersey native transferred from Bergen Catholic to Link Academy in Branson, Missouri over the summer. The early season results have been a win-win for both parties. The Lions are a perfect 14-0 heading into 2023. They hold the No. 1 ranking according to the High School Circuit poll, and No. 4 nationally in the most recent ESPN rankings.