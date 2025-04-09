Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Apr 9, 2025
Colorado State PG Kyan Evans is Transferring to UNC
David Sisk  •  TarHeelIllustrated
Staff Writer
Kyan Evans (Photo by https://csurams.com)
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In