Combining Some Key Stats for Carolina's 5 Portal Players

Whether or not North Carolina adds a sixth member to its spring portal class remains to be seen, though multiple sources close to the situation have indicated to Tar Heel Illustrated that isn’t likely.

So, if UNC Coach Hubert Davis and General Manager Jim Tanner are finished with the portal, what does their quintet look like from a statistical standpoint?

Here is a healthy snapshot at the five players coming in. We will do a deeper dive into their collective stats down the road.

Here is a deep look at some noteworthy numbers: