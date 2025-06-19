Daily Drop: What might Lopez & Johnson at the Manning camp mean?

Two North Carolina QBs will be at the Manning Passing Academy at the end of June, ad Gio Lopez and Max Johnson will be in Thibodaux, LA.

And in this Daily Drop, we discuss two UNC QBs being these, what they’ll be doing, and if this might be one more sign that Johnson is returning to form.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

