Coordinators Discuss Prepping For Virginia Tech & Much More

CHAPEL HILL - North Carolina offensive coordinator Phil Longo and defensive coordinator Jay Bateman met with the media Monday afternoon to discuss how their units are preparing to take on Virginia Tech in the season opener this Friday in Blacksburg, VA.

Sam Howell has mentioned the emphasis of getting the ball out quicker this season to avoid sacks, which was an issue a year ago, as UNC allowed 36 on the campaign. Howell said him holding onto the ball too long was one of the reasons for the high ack total. How has Longo seen those improvements being made?

“I think it’s something we constantly work on. I think it’s something we constantly talk about,” Longo said. “When we’re making quick decisions throwing the football, and we’re throwing in rhythm, and not holding onto the ball, I think it changes the entire feel of practice.

“I challenge our quarterbacks every day, we need to get better, and we need to stay consistent in regards to making quick decisions, and being decisive with our throws. When we do that I think it lends to a lot more rhythm in the offense, and I don’t think that’s any different in a game.”





With no real crowd presence last season due to the pandemic, how have they gotten prepared to go into a sold-out crowd in Blacksburg, and how helpful is it to have veterans in key spots to help manage the crowd?

“I think the crowd noise is no more of an issue than it’s ever been,” Longo said. “When you have the veterans that we do up front, and you have the veteran at quarterback that we do, I think we’re able to handle that communication, I don’t think that’s a big issue.”

Longo looked back on the feeling of playing games with no fans last season.

“I still say after the Syracuse game, it was the most eerie feeling I’ve ever had. We had players run down to the end zone and sing the fight song to nobody. There was absolutely no noise after the game, it was surreal.”

Longo also noted the difference between last year and this year.

“This year I think we’re more excited. My point is we’re more excited even in an away game with a more hostile crowd, we’re just gonna be fired up that we’re back in a normal atmosphere with full stadiums, playing ball like it’s designed to be played. I think it’ll be a positive for our guys in this locker room.”





With wide receiver Beau Corrales officially listed as out for Friday, who does Coach Longo see stepping up at the wide receiver position?

“I would say that we are enjoying the benefit of having some depth now,” Longo said. “Right now we got Emery Simmons who’s playing great football, we have Antoine Green who’s playing great football, we have Khafre Brown, Dyami’s brother, who’s running around. He’s probably as fast, if not faster than Dyami…He’s definitely a vertical threat.

“You got younger guys like JJ Jones who are stepping up and doing a nice job. Right now there are 4 guys I think that we feel like we can lean on and count on that are getting reps, and I wouldn’t be surprised if you saw any 1 or any 2 of those 4 in the game on Friday night.”





The backup quarterback competition has been an intriguing one, how has each guy handled the competition, and how will they ultimately determine who is the backup week to week?

“I want them both preparing to be the backup,” Longo said. “You want them both to be ready to play, you wanna have the ability to go to both of them. We’ll forever have a backup competition here behind the starter, and we’ll play the guy who’s prepared that week to backup Sam in the event that we would actually need them.

“I like that they both compete with each other, they both work with each other. They’re both learning from Sam which is fantastic. I’ve urged them both, look, squeeze out everything you can from Sam Howell because when he leaves it’s a lost opportunity if you don’t, so take advantage of it while you have it...They’re doing a good job of sponging off of Sam, and I think the 2 of them are really doing a good job of being great teammates and great competitors.”

- Noah Stabrowski