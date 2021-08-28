THI Special Promo: 60 Days FREE

Tar Heel Illustrated is your home for comprehensive coverage of the UNC Tar Heels football, basketball and recruiting. THI goes where the Tar Heels go and offer unique and thorough coverage of your Tar Heels.

Our message boards are full of passionate Carolina fans who have adeep knpwledge of the Tar Heels and help make our boards respectful and informative.

You can become a member of our community for FREE. Just sign up and hang out at THI for 60 days getting access to everything we do from our premium content to our entertaining and considerate message boards, including regular interction with the THI staff, who are always on the boards posting tid bits we don't run on our front page and fielding questions from the community.

With Mack Brown’s football Tar Heels in the Top 10 of the national rankings and contenders to challenge Clemson for the ACC championship, and Hubert Davis’ basketball Tar Heels reloaded and ready to return to their usual perch atop the ACC, now is a great time to enter the fray and become a part of the THI community.

THI is run by longtime ACC veteral journalist Andrew Jones, who brings a perspective unlike anyone else covering the Tar Heels. Deana King is all over football recruiting and extremely well-connected around the state. David Sisk, a college, AAU, and high school basketball coach for three decades, handles our UNC hoops recruiting .

The rest of our 10-member staff follow THI's high standard of journalistic excellence while also understanding the needs of UNC fans. So come join our community and tell us what you think about the Tar Heels. We look forward to our interaction.