CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.com) – North Carolina graduate guard Cormac Ryan earned Atlantic Coast Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Week honors, and Pitt guard Carlton Carrington was named ACC Rookie of the Week as the league handed out its final weekly regular-season awards for the 2023-24 season.

ACC men’s basketball weekly honors are determined by a vote of a 15-member media panel and announced on Mondays throughout the regular season.

Ryan averaged 22.5 points and 4.0 3-pointers per game in wins over Notre Dame and No. 9 Duke. The native of New York, New York, scored a career-high 31 points in the Tar Heels’ win over Duke, which clinched the outright ACC regular-season championship for UNC. He also scored 14 points and had five rebounds on Tuesday in the home finale against Notre Dame.

Against Duke, Ryan was 8-for-12 from the floor, 6-for-8 from three and 9-for-10 from the free-throw line. His 31 points were the most by a Tar Heel against Duke since Antawn Jamison scored 35 on Feb. 5, 1998, and the most by a Tar Heel at Duke since Hubert Davis scored 35 on March 8, 1992. Ryan made six 3-pointers, tying the UNC record for 3-pointers against Duke. Ryan became the seventh Tar Heel to score 30 or more at Duke, joining Lennie Rosenbluth (40 points on March 1, 1957), Doug Moe (32 on Feb. 6, 1959), Billy Cunningham (31 on Feb. 23, 1963), Michael Jordan (32 on March 5, 1983), Hubert Davis (35 on March 8, 1992) and Luke Maye (30 on Feb. 20, 2019).

Named Rookie of the Week for the fourth time this season, Carrington averaged 17.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game as Pitt posted wins over Florida State and NC State to secure the 4-seed and a double bye in the upcoming ACC Tournament. The Baltimore, Maryland, native scored a team-high 23 points to go along with five rebounds and six assists in the Saturday win over the Wolfpack. He knocked down four 3-pointers and finished 8-of-15 from the field, including 4-of-9 from 3-point range, and 3-of-4 from the foul line. He scored 18 points in the second half on 6-of-10 shooting from the field and 4-of-7 from three-point range. Carrington finished with 12 points, six rebounds, and four assists in 30 minutes of action in the Tuesday win over Florida State.

Note: Ryan is the fourth different UNC player to win the award this season.





2023-24 ACC Players of the Week

Nov. 13 – Armando Bacot, Gr., F/C, North Carolina

Nov. 20 – Quinten Post, Gr., F/C, Boston College

Nov. 27 – Jamir Watkins, R-Jr., F, Florida State; RJ Davis, Sr., G, North Carolina

Dec. 4 – PJ Hall, Sr., C, Clemson

Dec. 11 – Blake Hinson, Sr., F, Pitt

Dec. 18 – Kyle Filipowski, So., C, Duke

Dec. 26 – RJ Davis, Sr., G, North Carolina; Lynn Kidd, Sr., C, Virginia Tech

Jan. 2 – Quadir Copeland, So., G, Syracuse

Jan. 8 – Armando Bacot, Gr., F/C, North Carolina; Kevin “Boopie” Miller, So., G, Wake Forest

Jan. 15 – Sean Pedulla, Jr., G, Virginia Tech

Jan. 22 – Reece Beekman, Sr., G, Virginia

Jan. 29 – RJ Davis, Sr., G, North Carolina

Feb. 5 – Harrison Ingram, Gr., F, North Carolina; DJ Horne, Gr., G, NC State

Feb. 12 – Joseph Girard III, Gr., G, Clemson

Feb. 19 – Blake Hinson, Sr., F, Pitt

Feb. 26 – Hunter Sallis, Jr., G, Wake Forest

March 4 – RJ Davis, Sr., G, North Carolina

March 11 – Cormac Ryan, Gr., G, North Carolina





2023-24 ACC Rookies of the Week

Nov. 13 – Carlton Carrington, G, Pitt

Nov. 20 – Carlton Carrington, G, Pitt

Nov. 27 – Dennis Parker Jr., G, NC State

Dec. 4 – Baye Ndongo, F, Georgia Tech

Dec. 11 – Carlton Carrington, G, Pitt

Dec. 18 – Baye Ndongo, F, Georgia Tech

Dec. 26 – Baye Ndongo, F, Georgia Tech

Jan. 2 – Markus Burton, G, Notre Dame

Jan. 8 – Carlton Carrington, G, Pitt

Jan. 15 – Braeden Shrewsberry, G, Notre Dame

Jan. 22 – Jaland Lowe, G, Pitt

Jan. 29 – Jared McCain, G, Duke

Feb. 5 – Ty-Laur Johnson, G, Louisville

Feb. 12 – Markus Burton, G, Notre Dame

Feb. 19 – Jared McCain, G, Duke

Feb. 26 – Markus Burton, G, Notre Dame

March 4 – Markus Burton, G, Notre Dame

March 11 – Carlton Carrington, G, Pitt



