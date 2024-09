Now that North Carolina’s season-opener at Minnesota is in the rearview mirror, the Tar Heels won’t hop on a plane for nearly two months. In fact, UNC won’t travel more than eight miles from Chapel Hill until it heads to Charlottesville to take on Virginia on October 26.

In today’s Daily Drop, we discuss why this period in the schedule comes at a great time for the Tar Heels, given the quarterback situation and more.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.