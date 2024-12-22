3-Star DT Terry Nwabuisi-Ezeala Discusses Commitment to UNC

While all eyes in the recruiting world have turned to the transfer portal, as it closes on Dec. 28, Bill Belichick and the North Carolina coaching staff have turned their attention to the high school ranks. On Saturday, the Tar Heels received the commitment of defensive tackle Terry Nwabuisi-Ezeala, a 3-Star recruit in the class of 2025.

The Munich, Germany native initially signed his letter of intent with Wake Forest on Dec. 4, prior to the departure of head coach Dave Clawson. Nwabuisi-Ezeala announced his decommitment from the Demon Deacons on Tuesday, and pledged to the Tar Heels having yet to visit Chapel Hill.

“I chose UNC because of their great history, awesome coaching staff, great resources, beautiful location, and academics.” Nwabuisi-Ezeala told THI.

As the 6-foot-2, 305 pound prospect plans to enter the college football world in January, he already possesses strong ties to the NFL.

Nwabuisi-Ezeala’s brother, Christian Ezeala, was a fullback for the Baltimore Ravens from 2018-2020, tallying 11 career games in the NFL.