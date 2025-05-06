Toni Bryant says he is the type of player Hubert Davis is looking for

Tar Heel Illustrated spoke with Bryant Tuesday night for the first time since his offer from North Carolina that came almost three months ago.

His team, Tre Mann Elite, participated at On the Radar Hoops Summer Jam a couple of weekends ago in Atlanta. The OTR Twitter feed posted, "Bryant was one of the best players in the gym today. The 6-10 forward had a 24-point performance filled with big time dunks and finishing plays on the offensive end. Big time shot blocker as well, using his frame and wingspan."

Bryant now has offers from Boston College, Cincinnati, Clemson, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisville, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, Ole Miss, South Florida, Texas, Texas A&M, UCF, UNLV, Wake Forest, and West Virginia. Rest assured that more are to come.

Fast forward to the spring, and Bryant finds himself as the highest ranked player in the Puma NXTPRO circuit. The AAU league held its first event last weekend in California. Before the session began, Bryant took an unofficial visit to USC, and picked up an offer as well.

North Tampa Christian made their way to the semi-finals of Florida's Class 1A State Tournament. Bryant averaged 21 points, 11.8 rebounds, 6.5 blocks, and 2.1 assists according to MaxPreps. He shot 66% for the season.

Toni Bryant is one of the top big men in the 2026 class, and that hasn't gone unnoticed by Hubert Davis. North Carolina offered Bryant back in February during the high school post season.

THI: You played in California last weekend with Tre Mann Elite. How did it go for you, and how do you think you played?

BRYANT: “I think I’m playing alright. I definitely have some things I need to work on, and to perfect some of the things with my game. Overall, I think my team did pretty good, and I did pretty good.”

THI: We know you are a very athletic big man. Give us more of an in-depth scouting report on yourself.

BRYANT: “I’m 6-10, 210 pounds. I’m going to do whatever it takes to win. I’m a winner first. I can shoot it. I can put it on the floor a little bit. But the real thing to my game is my defense. I led the country in shot blocks, and I really take pride in my defensive side, and my defensive ability. I’m still working on my offensive game, and expanding it on the outside. I’m a force on the inside, and I think I can shoot the ball pretty well.”

THI: Is there a player you watch and see some of yourself in, or that you emulate?

BRYANT: “I watch a lot of Brandon Ingram. I watch a lot of Pascal Siakam, and KD (Kevin Durant). Those are the people I kind of model my game after, and take bits and pieces from their game and add it to mine.”

THI: Let’s go to recruiting. North Carolina offered you recently. Tell us how that happened.

BRYANT: “They had been recruiting me, and they came to the gym a couple of times. Then one day they came to one of my games, and I talked to one of their assistants, Coach Sean (May). He is a good guy, solid. I think it was after my district championship game. We won, and I got a phone call from the head coach (Hubert Davis), and he offered me a scholarship.”

THI: What did he say, and how did the offer go down?

BRYANT: “He said he usually doesn’t do this, because he hasn’t gotten out to see me by himself. He has heard a lot of good things about me. He has heard about the person I am, and the work I’ve put in. He said was offering me a full ride scholarship to the University of North Carolina. I was really excited about that, because that is obviously one of my biggest offers. That was after a really good game that we had just played. That was really exciting news to hear from the head coach.”

THI: That is a pretty big deal because Coach Davis wants to see the player live before he offers. What did he say sold him about your game?

BRYANT: “He just liked that I’m a winner. That’s what he told me. He needs people that’s just going to do whatever it takes to win, and that’s what I do. I do whatever it takes to win. I try my best to.”

THI: What comes to mind when you think about North Carolina Basketball?

BRYANT: “It’s one of the best programs ever. They have a lot of good guys. They are going to continue to get good guys. Coach Sean has been recruiting me for a little bit. He’s been watching me for while, so I was kind of anticipating it (an offer) for awhile.”

THI: You played Holy Innocents last season. They had Caleb Wilson. You’re probably an inch taller, but both of you are extremely athletic, and both of you are strong rebounders and shot blockers. Do you see a comparison with him?

BRYANT: “I can see the similarities. We played them. He was definitely a good matchup. He had a lot of blocks that game, and I had a lot of blocks that game. I can see the shot blocking ability that me and him both have. That is the biggest similarity I feel like.”

THI: What unofficial and official visits have you taken?

BRYANT: “I just recently went to USC. That was my most recent unofficial. I went to Virginia. I went to N.C. State. Those are my most recent unofficials. They were all great campuses, and great coaches.”

THI: Are you planning on taking any more visits soon, or are you going to wait until the fall?

BRYANT: “I’m not really sure. I never really thought about it. I definitely want to go on some more visits, and start cutting down my list a little bit sooner, and start making a list of where I would like to be.”

THI: What are the big things you are going to look for when you choose a school?

BRYANT: “The biggest thing I look for is somewhere where I am going to play, and a family feel. Those are the two biggest things. I want to play. I want to be developed. I want to get to the next level. I have to have those things in a program I’m looking for. Some other things like teammates, good chemistry, good culture, good coaching staff, things like that.”