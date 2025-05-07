3-Star 2026 TE Cooper McCutchan Commits to North Carolina

North Carolina added to its 2026 recruiting class on Wednesday, as 3-star tight end Cooper McCutchan committed to the Tar Heels.

McCutchan, who is a native of Cincinnati, Ohio, initially visited Chapel Hill on May 30, where he received a scholarship offer.

"We had a great time at UNC. We were only in town for a few hours, but we toured the facilities and campus," McCutchan told THI following the visit. "Spent a bunch of time meeting with Coach Belichick breaking down video and talking about his vision moving forward."

In 2024, McCutchan tallied 35 catches for 569 yards and seven touchdowns, helping Archbishop Moeller to a 14-2 record.

Part of UNC's appeal for the 6-foot-4, 235 pound prospect is the role his position plays in a Bill Belichick offense.

"It’s going to be Coach Belichick’s offense and tight ends play an important role," McCutchan told THI. "They told me I’m a versatile tight end who can make plays but can also put my hand in the dirt and block."