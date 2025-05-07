Florida DB Gregory Smith III Commits to UNC

Former Florida safety Gregory Smith III is transferring to North Carolina, bolstering the Tar Heels' secondary. Smith III chose UNC over the likes of Miami and Purdue.

Smith III, who visited Chapel Hill last week, spent one season in Gainesville, appearing in five games for the Gators. He recorded five tackles and a pass breakup, and played a season-high 49 snaps and three tackles in a win over Florida State.

Smith III was also selected to the SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll in 2024.

As a recruit in the class of 2024, Smith III was a four-star prospect and the No. 40 safety. He is the first addition in the secondary for the Tar Heels in the spring window and will have four years of eligibility remaining.