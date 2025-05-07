North Carolina Adds Arkansas TE Shamar Easter

North Carolina has landed its second commitment out of the transfer portal on the day, as Arkansas tight end Shamar Easter has pledged to the Tar Heels.

Easter spent two seasons with the Razorbacks, where he redshirted in 2023 and appeared in two contests during the 2024 campaign. The Ashdown, AR native tallied one reception for 16 yards while at Arkansas.

As a 4-star prospect in the class of 2023, Easter was rated as the No. 1 player in the state of Arkansas and No. 194 in the country.

Easter becomes the 15th addition for UNC in the spring portal window.