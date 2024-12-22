Steve Belichcik Hired as North Carolina's Defensive Coordinator

Steve Belichick, the son of new North Carolina Head Football Coach Bill Belichick, has been hired as the Tar Heels’ new defensive coordinator, multiple sources have confirmed to Tar Heel Illustrated.

Steve Belichick coached under his father for 12 seasons with the New England Patriots before spending the last year running the defense at Washington.

He guided a Huskies defense that is currently ranked No. 26 nationally in total defense after being No. 99 last season in a year the Huskies played for the national championship.

It was his first season as a defensive coordinator, but in his 12 years with the Patriots, which included winning three Super Bowls, he coached safeties, defensive backs as a whole, and linebackers.

Belichick played lacrosse at Rutgers, but walked onto the football team as a long snapper in his senior year.

He is the second on-field coaching hire by his father, who announced last week Freddie Kitchens, current UNC tight ends coach and interim head coach for the bowl game, will also be on the staff.