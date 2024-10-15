Advertisement

in other news

AJ: Mack's Finest Moment

AJ: Mack's Finest Moment

CHAPEL HILL – To many people, North Carolina’s sinking football season is an indictment on the Mack Brown Part 2

 • Andrew Jones
Davis, Staff Make Way West to See Miikka Muurinen

Davis, Staff Make Way West to See Miikka Muurinen

Hubert Davis recently traveled cross-country to see 2026 standout, Miikka Muurinen, and Compass Prep in Arizona.

Premium content
 • David Sisk
UNC Snap Counts Versus Georgia Tech

UNC Snap Counts Versus Georgia Tech

North Carolina dropped to 0-3 in ACC play on Saturday, falling to Georgia Tech, 41-34.

Premium content
 • Bryant Baucom
UNC Commits' Results: Week 8

UNC Commits' Results: Week 8

In week eight, two future Tar Heels continued their perfect season, while 10 others earned victories

 • Bryant Baucom
Notes & Observations from UNC's Blue-White Scrimmage

Notes & Observations from UNC's Blue-White Scrimmage

CHAPEL HILL - For the first time this season, the North Carolina basketball team took the court in the Dean E. Smith

 • Bryant Baucom

in other news

AJ: Mack's Finest Moment

AJ: Mack's Finest Moment

CHAPEL HILL – To many people, North Carolina’s sinking football season is an indictment on the Mack Brown Part 2

 • Andrew Jones
Davis, Staff Make Way West to See Miikka Muurinen

Davis, Staff Make Way West to See Miikka Muurinen

Hubert Davis recently traveled cross-country to see 2026 standout, Miikka Muurinen, and Compass Prep in Arizona.

Premium content
 • David Sisk
UNC Snap Counts Versus Georgia Tech

UNC Snap Counts Versus Georgia Tech

North Carolina dropped to 0-3 in ACC play on Saturday, falling to Georgia Tech, 41-34.

Premium content
 • Bryant Baucom
Published Oct 15, 2024
Daily Drop: Cade Tyson Preview
Default Avatar
THI Staff
Tar Heel Illustrated
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

The start of North Carolina’s regular season in basketball is less than three weeks away, and we continue previewing the Tar Heels.

In today’s Daily Drop, we discuss Belmont transfer Cade Tyson.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

football
Rivals250 Logo
2025 PROSPECT RANKINGS
Advertisement
Advertisement