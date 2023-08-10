In today’s Daily Drop, THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss the situation surrounding North Carolina wide receiver Tez Walker.

Walker, who transferred last winter to UNC from Kent State, is waiting to hear back from the NCAA regarding him appealing a ruling that he must sit out this season as a two-time transfer. He started out at N.C. Central but never played a snap there because its season was cancelled due to Covid.

He transferred to Kent State, played two seasons there, and then transferred to UNC last December. Walker enrolled in classes Jan. 9, but the NCAA changed its rule Jan. 11, essentially retroactively applying it to Walker.

He learned two weeks ago he must sit out this season, which UNC made public Tuesday.

Here, Jacob & AJ share their thoughts on this.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

