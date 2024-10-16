Daily Drop: How Many More Games Will the Tar Heels Win?

North Carolina’s football team is currently in its first of two open dates in the schedule, as the next one comes after the following two games.

And in today’s Daily Drop, we discuss those games at Virginia and at Florida State, plus the Tar Heels’ last three contests at home against Wake Forest, at Boston College, and at home against NC State.

UNC is 3-4 overall, 0-3 in the ACC, and the Tar Heels are on a four-game losing streak. So, the main topic today is how many more games will Mack Brown’s team win?

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.








