Daily Drop: Cade Tyson Preview

Daily Drop: Cade Tyson Preview

The start of North Carolina's regular season in basketball is less than three weeks away, and we continue previewing

Video content
 THI Staff
Three Seconds and a Carolina Blue Trail...

Three Seconds and a Carolina Blue Trail...

CHAPEL HILL – Brace yourself, Tar Heel fans, a faster, speedier basketball team is about to take off.Not that North

 Andrew Jones
Heels Step Outside of Practice, Take On Memphis in Exhibition

Heels Step Outside of Practice, Take On Memphis in Exhibition

CHAPEL HILL – The college basketball regular season doesn't start for another 20 days, but North Carolina makes a

 Andrew Jones
UNC Football Legacy Geter was Back in Chapel Hill, Talks Visit

UNC Football Legacy Geter was Back in Chapel Hill, Talks Visit

Chase Geter is a 6-foot-1, 185-pound 3-star class of 2026 cornerback from Stone Bridge High School in Auburn, VA who

 Lee Wardlaw
For Freshman James Brown, it's a Marathon, Not a Sprint

For Freshman James Brown, it's a Marathon, Not a Sprint

James Brown committed to North Carolina in January 2023, nearly 18 months before officially stepping foot on campus as

 Bryant Baucom

Published Oct 16, 2024
Daily Drop: How Many More Games Will the Tar Heels Win?
THI Staff
Tar Heel Illustrated
North Carolina’s football team is currently in its first of two open dates in the schedule, as the next one comes after the following two games.

And in today’s Daily Drop, we discuss those games at Virginia and at Florida State, plus the Tar Heels’ last three contests at home against Wake Forest, at Boston College, and at home against NC State.

UNC is 3-4 overall, 0-3 in the ACC, and the Tar Heels are on a four-game losing streak. So, the main topic today is how many more games will Mack Brown’s team win?

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.



North Carolina
2025Commitment List
Updated:
football
Rivals250 Logo
2025 PROSPECT RANKINGS
