With North Carolina likely finished retooling its roster for the 2023-24 basketball season, THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss what the Tar Heels’ front court will look like this season.

Armando Bacot returns for the Heels, so does Jalen Washington, but Hubert Davis’ team welcomes transfers Jae’lyn Withers and James Okonkwo, plus freshman Zayden High.

What will the Heels look like up front? How might they mesh and intertwine? And could Harrison Ingram factor here as well?

Jacob & AJ discuss all of that in this edition of the Daily Drop.

