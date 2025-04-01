Daily Drop: Is there Legit Cause for UNC Fans to Panic?

The transfer portal has been open for nine days but some North Carolina fans have already started to panic in concern that Hubert Davis and GM Jim Tanner are missing out on too many players.

In today’s Daily Drop, we discuss this and offer our take if there is merit to that concern.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

