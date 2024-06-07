One of the more interesting changes new North Carolina defensive coordinator Geoff Collins has brought to the Tar Heels is a tweaking to what was called the “Jack” position under former coordinator Gene Chizik.

It is different, and it has an interesting group filling in behind Kaimon Rucker.

In today’s Daily Drop, we discuss the “Rush” position, Rucker and those behind him, which includes a couple of regulars at defensive end.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

