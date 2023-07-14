In today’s Daily Drop, THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss North Carolina Coach Mack Brown’s recent weight loss, why he’s doing it, what it means for him and Tar Heels football, and much more.

Brown started losing weight in the late winter and has maintained it since. There are several reasons he has done this, as Jacob & AJ explain.

We'd like to know your thoughts on this topic, so do so on Twitter, on our Facebook page, or do so on our premium board as a subscriber to Tar Heel Illustrated by signing up for only $8.33 a month. That gives you access to ALL of our premium content, plus engagement on our message boards, which are highly informed and respectful.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

