Daily Drop: Most Versatile UNC Team?

Isaiah Denis Scheduled to Announce Saturday
North Carolina fans will be watching closely Saturday when Isaiah Denis announces his college choice.
Quiet Hampton and his Heavy Workload May Eventually Spark a Speech
CHAPEL HILL – As loud as Omarion Hampton is when his pads pop defenders on the football field, he’s quiet off of it.
Huzzie Says Laughs and a Lesson From Friday Clips Helped Heels
CHAPEL HILL – Last Friday was about fun, laughter, and reminding North Carolina’s defensive players what it was like to
Pop Warner Days Helped Campbell Spring Free Ritzie
CHAPEL HILL – Good thing for Jahvaree Ritzie that Amare Campbell channeled his Pop Warner football days this past
Daily Drop: Ven-Allen Lubin Preview
North Carolina’s basketball season formally starts in less than a week, and as we near completion of previewing each of
North Carolina Basketball Coach Hubert Davis and the Tar Heels have spoken a lot the last month about how versatile they are, and the certainly have a variety of pieces. But is this UNC team the most versatile in years?
In today’s Daily Drop, we discuss the team’s versatility, player groupings and more.
*Video edits by Jacob Turner.
