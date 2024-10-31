Advertisement

Isaiah Denis Scheduled to Announce Saturday

Isaiah Denis Scheduled to Announce Saturday

North Carolina fans will be watching closely Saturday when Isaiah Denis announces his college choice.

 • David Sisk
Quiet Hampton and his Heavy Workload May Eventually Spark a Speech

Quiet Hampton and his Heavy Workload May Eventually Spark a Speech

CHAPEL HILL – As loud as Omarion Hampton is when his pads pop defenders on the football field, he’s quiet off of it.

 • Andrew Jones
Huzzie Says Laughs and a Lesson From Friday Clips Helped Heels

Huzzie Says Laughs and a Lesson From Friday Clips Helped Heels

CHAPEL HILL – Last Friday was about fun, laughter, and reminding North Carolina’s defensive players what it was like to

 • Andrew Jones
Pop Warner Days Helped Campbell Spring Free Ritzie

Pop Warner Days Helped Campbell Spring Free Ritzie

CHAPEL HILL – Good thing for Jahvaree Ritzie that Amare Campbell channeled his Pop Warner football days this past

 • Andrew Jones
Daily Drop: Ven-Allen Lubin Preview

Daily Drop: Ven-Allen Lubin Preview

North Carolina’s basketball season formally starts in less than a week, and as we near completion of previewing each of

 • THI Staff

Published Oct 31, 2024
Daily Drop: Most Versatile UNC Team?
THI Staff
Tar Heel Illustrated
North Carolina Basketball Coach Hubert Davis and the Tar Heels have spoken a lot the last month about how versatile they are, and the certainly have a variety of pieces. But is this UNC team the most versatile in years?

In today’s Daily Drop, we discuss the team’s versatility, player groupings and more.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

