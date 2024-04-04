What will North Carolina senior guard RJ Davis do in the coming weeks? He has a decision to make: return to UNC for a fifth season using his Covid year; or move on to the next level, working to land a spot in the NBA?

There are many positive reasons for Davis to play another year in Chapel Hill, but also many sensible reasons for him to move on.

In today’s Daily Drop, we dive into both sides.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.