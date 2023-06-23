In this edition of the Daily Drop, THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss the pros and cons of North Carolina hosting an MTE basketball tournament during the season.

In an attempt to more positively enhance, and perhaps even manipulate, the NET ranking, might it be beneficial for the Tar Heels to host an eight-team, three games (each) event in Greensboro? Jacob & AJ look at why this makes sense and why it doesn’t.

We'd like to know your thoughts on this topic, so do so on Twitter, on our Facebook page, or do so on our premium board as a subscriber to Tar Heel Illustrated

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

