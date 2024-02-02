North Carolina and Duke pretty much sums it up. And with the greatest rivalry in American sports about to renew again Saturday in Chapel Hill, Jacob Turner and Andrew Jones discuss many aspects of the game.

It’s the first time since 2019 both teams have been in the top 10 when they’ve met, it has undergone many changes since then with both former legendary coaches retiring, and now that the programs are back in their rightful spots, this rivalry needs some new juice.

Raise the hate and venom, elevate the drama, and be what it has been for so many decades, Jacob & AJ say.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.