North Carolina’s home game against Clemson on Tuesday night isn’t a trap game, it’s a test game on how the Tar Heels immediately handle the success of beating Duke in a game they controlled the whole time.

In today’s Daily Drop, Jacob & AJ discuss this, that the Heels are dealing with a desperate Tigers team, as they begin a three-game stretch versus a trio of teams in absolute need of a Quad 1 win. UNC is at Miami this weekend and then at Syracuse three days later.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.