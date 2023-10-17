The Associated Press preseason college basketball Top 25 was released Monday, and North Carolina will open the season ranked No. 19 in the nation.

The Tar Heels are coming off a 20-13 season in which they did not make the NCAA Tournament, but with five transfers into the program and two freshmen, expectations are for a better season.

In today’s Daily Drop, we discuss the ranking, if it makes sense, and whether or not UNC should be higher or lower.

*Video edits by Kevin Roy.



