With their first extended period in between games of the season, this is a good time to step back and take a full view of North Carolina’s basketball team.

In today’s Daily Drop, we offer up our 3 Stars of the season thus far. Of course, we’d like to know your 3 Stars and your order after you check out this Drop.

UNC is 7-2 overall and 1-0 in the ACC.

*Video edits by Kevin Roy.

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

Brought to you by...

Rogue Shop

* It's a husband/wife outfit, as @OMGanja and his wife are craft cannabis farmers, who specialize in a small batch, sustainable, plant-based holistic medicine, small business.

* The website to visit is www.rogueshop.com

* They own 2 farms in Oregon, and DGIY (their cannabis growing consulting company) consults and runs three more farms in Oregon and Wisconsin.

* They sell Delta 8 products, THCO and HHC. All lab direct, they don’t use middle men.

* On the health and wellness side, they sell Salves, lip balm, bath soak, hemp soap, CBD flower, CBD Hot Cocoa, CBD Seasoning, REAL cannabis t erped Tinctures/Oils.

* For Tar Heel Illustrated members, they can handle personal customized orders and will have a TarHeel10 member special of 10 % off all orders.

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^



