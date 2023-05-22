In this edition of the Daily Drop, THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones share their thoughts on an interesting question posed quite a few times in recent months: What was the more disappointing season for North Carolina basketball, 2002 or 2023?

The 2001-02 Tar Heels finished 8-20, by far the worst record in program history. The 2022-23 Tar Heels finished 20-13 and missed out on the NCAA Tournament after being the preseason number one team in the nation.

The question isn’t which is worse, or which team would win if they played, but what was the more disappointing season?

