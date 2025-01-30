Ian Jackson Talks His Game, Confidence, Flagg and Duke

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina freshman guard Ian Jackson met with the media Thursday to discuss his team, himself, and preparing for the Tar Heels’ game Saturday at Duke.

Jackson is UNC’s second leading scorer averaging 14.7 points per game, though he has scored in single digits in three of Carolina’s last four games, with the Heels losing each of those three contests.

UNC and the Blue Devils tip off at 6:30 at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The game will air on ESPN.

Above is video of Jackson’s presser and below are some notes from what he had to say:

*RJ Davis has won three times at Cameron and said he would impart his wisdom onto the younger Heels about how to mentally prepare to play there.

“I would say for me, just focus on us,” Jackson said the veteran told them. “There’s going to be a lot of other things going on, the crowd and that stuff, and the history that these two schools have. But just go in there and focus on us and what we could do to win the game.”

Has Davis said anything about how a few years ago a struggling UNC team went into Cameron and got itself going with a win there and the similarity with this team?

“Yeah, for sure. This win for us; I expect we going to win, but it’s going to be huge to kind of jump-start something that could be great going forward.”

*Jackson doesn’t recall a favorite moment from the UNC-Duke rivalry, but he is fully aware of how big it is, what it means to the fans, and the history of the programs.

*Jackson acknowledged that “sometimes it’s kind of frustrating” with losing three of their last four games. But he says they trust each other to get through this and going into such a big game Saturday.

*Jackson scored 18 or more points for a seven-game stretch, with hit netter 20 or more six times. But he’s been in single digits in three of the last four contests. Are teams playing him differently?

“Nothing in particular. It’s just that kind of stretch. It’s basketball, it happens the same way I was scoring 20 it can go bad a little bit. I’m alright. I’m fine. My confidence is still super high. And my teammates trust me, I trust them and we (will) go out there and believe in playing my game.”

*Regarding his never-wavering confidence, Jackson replied, “I think I’m the best player every time I step on the floor.”

*In addition, Jackson was asked about Duke freshman sensation Cooper Flagg’s game; if they are ever in contact with each other; if he gets a chip with Duke’s freshmen being put on a pedestal; and about Carolina’s offense breaking down late in the loss at Pitt.