In Short Time, Belichick has Added Plenty to Class of 2025

(Photo by Darren Tart/THI)

Since arriving in Chapel Hill, North Carolina Coach Bill Belichick has made recruiting a priority. The 72-year old has traveled up and down the east coast, handing out offers to members of all four high school classes. Not only has Belichick helped retain prospects who committed under Mack Brown, but he has also added 10 new members to the Tar Heels' 2025 class, which now stands at 18 commitments. Here's a look at who Belichick has added since his arrival:

Alexander initially committed to North Carolina under Mack Brown, but since the hiring of Bill Belichick, has reaffirmed his decision to play in Chapel Hill.

Similar to Alexander, Bryce Baker pledged to UNC under Mack Brown. After Brown's dismissal, he took a visit to Penn State before ultimately deciding to stick with his commitment to the Tar Heels .

Bartolomeo visited Chapel Hill on January 18 as part of UNC's Junior Day festivities. He committed to the Tar Heels three days later.

Bauer took a trip to North Carolina on January 25, taking in the men's basketball game against Boston College inside the Smith Center. He flipped his commitment from Navy to UNC two days later.

Cobb took an official visit to UNC on December 28, and received a scholarship offer from Bill Belichick after garnering initial interest under Mack Brown. He flipped his commitment from Air Force to the Tar Heels on January 3.

Houser, a former Wake Forest commit, was on campus the weekend of January 25, committing to North Carolina on his visit. Houser on committing to UNC: “It's UNC, it is Coach Belichick, it is ACC football. The opportunity to play for and learn from the greatest football coach of all time, the chance to compete for a National Championship, and do it at a school that is a great academic institution checks off everything I could want.”

Much like Houser, Maggio was also a former Wake Forest commit prior to the departure of Dave Clawson. He visited Chapel Hill on January 25, committing that same day. Maggio on committing to UNC: “I chose UNC because they are building something very special that has never been done. Tons of pro experience on the staff and they told me how much they loved my film and how I’m exactly the type of player for their system.”

Newkirk made the trip to UNC on the weekend of January 28 and committed to the Tar Heels three days later.

Nwabuisi-Ezeala became the first 2025 commitment in the Bill Belichick era on December 21.

Onyeagoro joined UNC's 2025 class on January 17, flipping his commitment from SMU to the Tar Heels.

Pascal received a scholarship off from Bill Belichick and UNC on January 23 and committed to the Tar Heels two days later.