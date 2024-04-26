With Drake Maye selected the third overall pick in the NFL Draft on Thursday night, and going to a franchise as historic as the New England Patriots, he now sets out on his pro career, hoping to achieve something no other North Carolina QB has achieved.

In today’s Daily Drop, we discuss the effect on UNC Football of Maye having a very good NFL career against not doing so. Does Carolina need him to be great, or at least darn good? Does it not matter one bit?

We discuss.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.



