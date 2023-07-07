In today’s Daily Drop, THI staff writer Brandon Peay and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss former West Virginia forward James Okonkwo announcing Thursday he will transfer to North Carolina and play for the Tar Heels.

Okonkwo is a 6-foot-8, 240-pound native of Great Britain, and is currently playing for England’s U19 team. He averaged 2.6 points and 3.6 rebounds per game for the Mountaineers in Bog 12 play last season, getting 11 minutes per contest.

Why did UNC want Okonkwo, and how does he fit Hubert Davis’ team? Brandon & AJ discuss that and more.

We’d like to know your thoughts on this topic, so do so on Twitter, on our Facebook page, or do so on our premium board as a subscriber to Tar Heel Illustrated by signing up for only $8.33 a month. That gives you access to ALL of our premium content, plus engagement on our message boards, which are highly informed and respectful.

*Video edits by Brandon Peay.

<><><><><><><><><><><><><><><>

SPONSORED BY MYPERFECTFRANCHISE.NET

Are you…

*Ready to leave the corporate Rat Race for the American Dream?

*Looking for a side hustle while working your current job?

*Wanting to diversify, build wealth, and/or leave a legacy?

Andy can help!!!

Andy is a franchise consultant (as well as franchise owner) and helps people find franchises that fit their skill sets, financial requirements, time to commit and more….His services are 100% free and he’s here to help if you have any questions about business ownership.

Learn more watching this video AJ did with Andy:

<><><><><><><><><><><><><><><>















