For the second time today, North Carolina has added to its roster via the transfer portal, landing a commitment from Florida State linebacker Timir Hickman-Collins.

Hickman-Collins spent one season in Tallahassee, but redshirted and did not appear in any contests.

The Fort Mill, SC native was a 3-star prospect in the class of 2024, and rated as the No. 11 recruit in South Carolina.

Hickman-Collins becomes the 19th transfer portal addition for UNC in the spring window and the third linebacker.