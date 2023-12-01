North Carolina was fully dialed in for its highly anticipated matchup with Tennessee this past Wednesday night, and with a date with UConn coming up Tuesday, just how dialed in will the Tar Heels be with Florida State visiting the Smith Center on Saturday?

In today’s Daily Drop, we discuss that, and the importance for the Heels to show Wednesday versus the Vols wasn’t just about the Vols being in town, but it was more about who UNC is becoming.

UNC and FSU tip off at noon and the game will air on the ACC Network.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

