North Carolina opening its football season playing at Minnesota of the Big Ten is cool and is an example of the kinds of games the Tar Heels should play every year.

So, in today’s Daily Drop, we discuss the kinds of opponents from the SEC and Big Ten we think UNC should play on an annual basis, and also offer up five programs from each league we think would make for intriguing home-and-home series for the Tar Heels.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

