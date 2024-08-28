PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1NTDlZR1NONTMzJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLU1MOVlHU041MzMnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Daily Drop: Why UNC Needs More True Road Games Like Minnesota!

THI Staff
Tar Heel Illustrated
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL3ZtTHlBMllxU1NNP3NpPXZVU2drNDBZVkpub3loYmU/d21v ZGU9dHJhbnNwYXJlbnQmYW1wO2F1dG9wbGF5PTEnPjwvaWZyYW1lPgo8L2Rp dj4KCg==

North Carolina opening its football season playing at Minnesota of the Big Ten is cool and is an example of the kinds of games the Tar Heels should play every year.

So, in today’s Daily Drop, we discuss the kinds of opponents from the SEC and Big Ten we think UNC should play on an annual basis, and also offer up five programs from each league we think would make for intriguing home-and-home series for the Tar Heels.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

Wanna be a UNC Tar Heels Inside & hang out with passionate Carolina fans like yourself?

You can with a 1-year subscription to THI for just $8.33 a month.

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^


