North Carolina’s extremely difficult stretch in its nonconference schedule continues Wednesday night when the Tar Heels host No. 10 Tennessee in the first ACC/SEC Challenge.

In today’s Daily Drop, we discuss how big this game is, what the 17th-ranked Heels must do to win, plus much more.

UNC is 5-1 and the Volunteers are 4-2 with close losses last week to Purdue and Kansas in Hawaii. They have wins over Syracuse and at Wisconsin.

*Video edits by Kevin Roy.