Davis' Legacy Year Includes Winning and Making History

(Photo by Kevin Roy/THI)

CHAPEL HILL – So, what will RJ Davis do for an encore? His coach, Hubert Davis, is fine if the reigning ACC Player of the Year turns in the same exact season as a year ago. And why not? Davis led the ACC in scoring at 21.2 points per game, was first-team All-America, set a North Carolina single-season mark with 113 made 3-pointers, and is within striking distance of becoming UNC’s career scoring leader. Davis totaled 784 points last year, and netting the same number this time around would tie him with Tyler Hansbrough atop Carolina’s scoring list with 2,872 points. One more point and the record belongs to Davis. It’s something he’s not uber focused on but would certainly like to achieve. “Obviously I know what’s at stake in terms of (having) the scoring record, but I don’t want to put my main focus on like I have to be UNC’s all-time leading scorer,” Davis said. “That’s really not my main focus, not my key emphasis on this year. “Yes, obviously it would be great if I get it, really just taking it one step at a time and being able to be the player I know I can be.” Davis is clear to note reaching the historic milestone will more be a byproduct of the season than him hunting for it. “If it happens it happens,” he said. “And you guys will see me smiling from ear to ear.” Of course, Hanbrough, who is one of the top players in program history, will be happy for the 6-foot- guard from White Plains, NY, right? “I don’t think so,” Davis said laughing.

UNC guard RJ Davis is 785 points away from being the program's all-time leading scorer. (Photo by Kevin Roy/THI)

Moving beyond the surface of Davis and what milestones he can personally reach this season, one will find what really makes him tick. He used the Covid year returning for a fifth season because there are aspects of his game to improve before embarking on a possible NBA career, and the NIL benefits are certainly lucrative enough it’s fair to say he also made a business decision. But Davis left something on the floor of Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles late last March, and he wants it back. The lengthy extended hours in the gym over the offseason were fueled more by that than eclipsing Hansbrough. Davis suffered his worst shooting night of the season going 4-for-20 from the field, including 0-for-9 from the perimeter, in the top-seed Tar Heels’ 89-87 loss to Alabama in the Sweet 16. For a player who shot 39.8% from beyond the arc on the season to end his campaign in that manner isn’t something easily dismissed as just an off night. It fuels a player with the right mindset, which is an apt description of Davis. “Obviously last year that being our last game, it was hard in terms of I prepare myself mentally and physically for that game and obviously I didn’t shoot the ball really well," he said. "And coming up short like that with the phenomenal team we had last year, it was hard to process. Use it as motivation coming into this year.” This year, Davis and only four other scholarship players are back at UNC. But he has the fortune of point guard Elliot Cadeau running in the backcourt with him again, and the faster pace with increased possession should afford Davis a chance at posting similar numbers to last season. But there are added responsibilities.

UNC guard RJ Davis (4) beleives personal achievements this season will be a byproduct of winning. (Photo by Jenna Miller/THI)