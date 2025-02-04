Davis Planning to Hire GM, More Basketball Staff

Hubert Davis and the North Carolina basketball program will add a general manager to its staff, a decision THI reported was on the horizon more than a month ago. Davis made the announcement on his weekly radio show Monday, as the Tar Heels take the next step in the changing world of college basketball.

"I am going to increase the staff. It's needed. I never would've thought four years ago when I took the job that 100 percent what is needed is a general manager,” said Davis on Monday. “There is so much on the plate that will take you away from doing the most important thing: coaching basketball. We're going to hire a GM.”

General Managers have become customary in college athletics, most notably Adrian Wojnarowski, who left his role as ESPN’s NBA Insider to serve as the GM for St. Bonaventure. Duke and Syracuse each possess a general manager within the program, the only two ACC programs doing so.

Davis referenced the altered landscape of college basketball as the call to action, and how the impending staff change will allow him to focus on the game itself.

“The old model for Carolina basketball just doesn’t work. It’s not sustainable,” he said. “It has to build out because there’s so many things in play with NIL, the transfer portal, agents, [and] international players. You just need a bigger staff to be able to maintain things. And you need a bigger staff so I can do what I’m supposed to be doing, [which is] coaching basketball.”

The soon-to-be general manager position headlines the changes in Chapel Hill, but it will not be the only new role within the program.

Davis’ vision is to not only add to the UNC basketball staff, but create the necessary departments that have become common in college basketball.

"We need a Director of Marketing and fundraising for NIL for program needs. There needs to be a Video Coordinator with graphics and [a] recruiting coordinator. All those different types of stuff that have to be built out, whether it's from specific hires or grad students.”

The Tar Heels currently maintain five assistant coaches in Brad Frederick, Jeff Lebo, Sean May, Marcus Paige, and Pat Sullivan, in addition to nine members of the support staff.

Davis’ decision comes on the heels of UNC’s hiring of football head coach Bill Belichick, who brought a general manager in Michael Lombardi to Chapel Hill. Lombardi has 30 personnel people working under him, a significant upgrade from how the program operated under former coach Mack Brown.

North Carolina is in the fourth year of Davis’ tenure, and it currently sits at 13-10 overall, having lost four of its last five contests.

The Tar Heels find themselves squarely on the NCAA Tournament bubble for the third time in four seasons.