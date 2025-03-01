Deep Dive Into UNC's 92-73 Victory Over the Hurricanes

CHAPEL HILL – Make that five straight for North Carolina.

The Tar Heels weren’t always sharp Saturday, but they did more than enough to take care of struggling Miami for a 92-73 victory at the Smith Center.

UNC was never really threatened by a Hurricanes team that lost for the fifth consecutive time. The closest Miami got was 31-27 with 7:15 left before halftime, but UNC went up by 15 at the intermission and never looked back.

This was the third time in the last four games UNC has scored at least 90 points. In fact, after going 12 consecutive ACC games scoring more than 74 points twice, the Heels haven’t scored less than 81 during the win streak. The totals were 88, 97, 81, 96, and 92 for an average of 90.8 points. In the four games prior to the current win streak, Carolina averaged only 66.5 points.

Six Tar Heels scored in double figures for the second consecutive game for the first time since it happened in three straight games during the 1988-89 season when it happened against Towson State, San Diego State, and Pepperdine.

Ven-Allen Lubin led the Tar Heels with 19 points followed by 16 from Drake Powell, 13 by RJ Davis, 11 by Ian Jackson and Jae’Lyn Withers, and 10 from Seth Trimble. Three Heels had at least four assists (Davis, Withers, Elliot Cadeau), plus Trimble had three.

The Tar Heels improved to 19-11 overall and 12-6 in the ACC. Miami is 6-23 and 2-15.

Here is a Deep Dive into UNC’s performance: