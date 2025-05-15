A Look at UNC's Offensive Additions in the Spring Portal

With both spring practice and the spring portal window in the rearview, North Carolina's roster for the 2025 season seems largely intact.

Bill Belichick and the Tar Heel coaching staff have revamped the roster through the transfer portal in recent months, adding 20 players this spring, including nine on offense.

Six offensive players come from the Power Four ranks, and all nine from the FBS level. UNC's spring portal pledges have combined for 162 career games played and 6,640 career snaps.

In total, UNC has added:

-Three offensive lineman

-Two tight ends

-Two wide receivers

-One quarterback

-One running back