A Look at UNC's Offensive Additions in the Spring Portal

With both spring practice and the spring portal window in the rearview, North Carolina's roster for the 2025 season seems largely intact.
Bill Belichick and the Tar Heel coaching staff have revamped the roster through the transfer portal in recent months, adding 20 players this spring, including nine on offense.
Six offensive players come from the Power Four ranks, and all nine from the FBS level. UNC's spring portal pledges have combined for 162 career games played and 6,640 career snaps.
In total, UNC has added:
-Three offensive lineman
-Two tight ends
-Two wide receivers
-One quarterback
-One running back
Shamar Easter (Tight End, Arkansas)
2024 Stats: Two Games, Four Snaps, One Reception for 16 Yards
Career Stats: Two Games, Four Snaps, One Reception for 16 Yards
Career Accolades: N/A
Three Years of Eligibility Remaining
Benjamin Hall (Running Back, Michigan)
2024 Stats: Seven Games, 72 Snaps, 29 Rushes for 72 Yards; Three Receptions for 12 Yards
Career Stats: 11 Games, 103 Snaps, 44 Rushes for 141 Yards; Four Receptions for 12 Yards
Career Accolades: N/A
Three Years of Eligibility Remaining
Jordan Hall (Offensive Lineman, UAB)
2024 Stats: 12 Games, 213 Snaps, Six Quarterback Hurries Allowed, Four Penalties, and Zero Sacks Allowed
Career Stats: 12 Games, 213 Snaps, Six Quarterback Hurries Allowed, Four Penalties, and Zero Sacks Allowed
Career Accolades: N/A
Three Years of Eligibility Remaining
Gio Lopez (Quarterback, South Alabama)
2024 Stats: 11 Games, 680 Snaps, 206-for-312 for 2,559 Yards, 18 Touchdowns, and Five Interceptions; 83 Rushes for 463 Yards and Seven Touchdowns
Career Stats: 16 Games, 808 Snaps, 246-for-373 for 3,034 Yards, 22 Touchdowns, and Seven Interceptions; 101 Rushes for 617 Yards and Nine Touchdowns
Career Accolades: N/A
Three Years of Eligibility Remaining
Jakai Moore (Offensive Lineman, South Carolina)
2024 Stats: Missed season due to injury
Career Stats: 43 Games, 1,760 Snaps, 40 Quarterback Hurries Allowed, 10 Penalties, and 11 Sacks Allowed
Career Accolades: SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll (2021), SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll (2020), SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll (2019-20)
One Year of Eligibility Remaining
Will O'Steen (Offensive Lineman, Jacksonville State)
2024 Stats: 15 Games, 972 Snaps, 7 Quarterback Hurries Allowed, One Penalty, and Two Sacks Allowed
Career Stats: 38 Games, 2,703 Snaps, 25 Quarterback Hurries Allowed, Four Penalties, and Seven Sacks
Career Accolades: First Team All-Conference USA (2024), All-Conference USA Honorable Mention (2023)
One Year of Eligibility Remaining
Jordan Owens (Tight End, Oklahoma State)
2024 Stats (at Central Arkansas): 12 Games, 519 Snaps, 19 Receptions for 166 Yards and Two Touchdowns
Career Stats: 33 Games, 995 Snaps, 29 Receptions for 248 Yards and Seven Touchdowns
Career Accolades: N/A
One Year of Eligibility Remaining
Dayton Sneed (Wide Receiver, Tennessee)
2024 Stats: Three Games, 37 Snaps, One Reception for 12 Yards
Career Stats: Seven Games, 54 Snaps, Two Receptions for 19 Yards
Career Accolades: Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll (2023)
Three Years of Eligibility Remaining
Adrian Wilson (Wide Receiver, Colorado)
2024 Stats: 4-Star Recruit in Class of 2024
Career Stats: N/A
Career Accolades: N/A
Four Years of Eligibility Remaining