Published Jan 25, 2025
Diving Into Carolina's OT Escape Over Boston College
Andrew Jones  •  TarHeelIllustrated
CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina nearly suffered the indignity of losing at home to a team that entered the game ranked No. 231 in the NET and losers of five consecutive games by an average margin of 18 points.

But UNC found itself trailing Boston College by 4 points with 18.6 seconds left but forced the game into overtime when it pulled away for a 102-96 victory on Saturday at the Smith Center.

The Tar Heels allowed BC to shoot better than 50% in both halves, a pair of 20-point scorers, 14-for-24 from the perimeter, and came oh-so-close to suffering a Quad 4 loss.

It didn’t happen and Carolina survived.

UNC was led by RJ Davis’ 23 points followed by 19 from Ian Jackson, Jalen Washington with 18, Seth Trimble with 18, and Elliot Cadeau with 13.

UNC improved to 13-8 overall and 6-3 in the ACC while the Eagles dropped to 9-11 and 1-8.

Here, we dive into Carolina’s performance from its win over BC:

