CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina quarterback Nathan Elliott said Tuesday that the loss to California and how he and the offense performed is “dead and gone” to him.

He’s moved on.

But, he said that after fielding a series of questions following practice about what he saw on film and how he and the offensive players have handled their struggles from Berkeley.

Here is some of what Elliott was asked and his responses from Tuesday:





On what he saw on film and learned from it…

There’s a lot of things I want back. Just got to protect the ball and be more efficient on first down. In the first half, we were not efficient at all, and it’s tough to play later downs when you’re not efficient.





On the failure to get a first down for a while causing some panic…

Yeah, I would say so. I take responsibility for that myself, I’ve got to stay calm during that. Not that I really panicked, but I would say I tried to press a little bit when we weren’t getting anything going. I tried to make something happen and you can’t do that. You’ve got to keep going with the flow in the game and just let it work itself out. Eventually, it’s going to happen, you’ve just got to trust it and keep doing your job and not try to go outside of what you’re supposed to do.





On if when watching film if he saw something that was maybe better than what the numbers show, perhaps a slight tweak and it changes things a lot…

Yeah, there was some stuff we did and changed – we corrected everything. We went through the whole thing. If there was something wrong we corrected it and went over it. Those mistakes won’t happen again. It’s only a mistake if you make it twice. We learn from it, move on. My focus is ECU. That game is dead and gone to me.





On him saying after the game they’d build on the fourth quarter if he’s seen that the last couple of days…

Yes, we’re going to build on that. We have and we will.