CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina senior defensive end Des Evans had football taken from him for the first time last fall, and he didn’t like it. He suffered what turned out to be a season-ending injury in the Tar Heels’ eighth contest of the season, a victory at home over Pittsburgh. And just like that, football was gone for a while. “It was tough because I've never been injured in my entire life playing football,” Evans recently said. Dealing with an injury is a common obstacle for football players, but most don’t deal with adversity similarly to what Evans faced. Injuries can take a serious mental toll on athletes that is sometimes too much to overcome. On the other hand, some players take the time away from the game to gain new perspectives on and off the field and come back stronger than before. Evans appears to have taken the latter approach. “I saw that if you want to play this game of football, you have to wake up with intention. You can't take it for granted,” Evans said. “That's what I recognized. When you play the game, you don't really think that much, and people wake up and say, ‘I don't want to do this today,’ and have a bad mindset about it.

Des Evans (10) was lost for last season during UNC's eighth game, a win over Pittsburgh. (Kevin Roy/THI)

“Being injured opened my mind. You have to wake up and get it every day. You can't take it for granted.” In life, when things are taken away, people either realize how much it meant to them, or they can move on quite easily. For Evans, having football stripped away allowed him to realize what's important to him and take purposeful action to ensure he eventually reaches his goals. “I wasn't really hanging out with teammates because I was going to rehab every day,” he said. “So, I just had to sit back and understand what I want to do with my life and attack that full go.” As physical of a sport as football is, when players figure things out mentally, their natural abilities can shine. The perspective change that Evans describes is bound to show itself on the field, and according to defensive coordinator Gene Chizik, it is. “I’m really proud of Des,” said Chizik. He had a season-ending injury. He's really paying attention to his craft in the offseason. He’s getting better at the little things, and it's showing on the field right now.

Des Evans (10) is back better than ever and heavier, weighing in at 275 pounds during fall camp. (THI)