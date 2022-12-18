Alijah Huzzie, a 5-foot-11, 190-pound sophomore defensive back has decided to transfer to North Carolina on Sunday. Huzzie comes to North Carolina from East Tennessee State, where he was selected as 2022 FCS All-American by the Associated Press.

Huzzie, a first team all-Southern Conference selection, had an outstanding season for the Buccaneers where he totaled 59 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, six interceptions, 16 pass break-ups and 22 passes defended. The Franklin, Ga. native started all 11 games for ETSU in 2022 en route to leading all FCS players in passes defended and was third in interceptions per game, while his six interceptions were tied for second-most among FCS players at the end of the regular season.

Huzzie had career-high 12 tackles and a season-high five pass break-ups against Furman, while posting five or more tackles in six games. Huzzie recorded an interception in three straight games against Robert Morris, Chattanooga and VMI, while having a 38-yard interception return for a touchdown in the season-opening win over Mars Hill.

The standout visited Chapel Hill on the weekend of December 9 and attended the Tar Heels' home basketball victory over Georgia Tech.

The Tar Heels are looking for Huzzie to help reconstruct its secondary since the departures of several defensive backs to the transfer portal.