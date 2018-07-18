CHARLOTTE, NC – The annual ACC Kickoff commenced Wednesday at The Westin, and with the Coastal Division leading things off, it meant that Larry Fedora was on hand for the variety of media obligations coaches have at this event. Among them is a 10-minute, made-for-TV press conference before a throng of regional and national media before he spent 45 minutes in a breakout room with the local media that typically covers the Tar Heels. Here is a transcript of what Fedora had to say in the press conference session. We are running a video from most of his breakout session in another space here on THI. Here’s the presser transcript:

Larry Fedora

Q. Obviously one of the stats that we look at is returning starters, returning career starts. Those are not great numbers for North Carolina. Of course you believe as a coach there are many other factors other than returning starts and starters. What are some of the factors that determine whether a season is a good one? LARRY FEDORA: Yeah, I'm looking more at the culture of our team, the chemistry of our football team. We had a lot of young guys get reps last year, so they got experience, whether they were starters or not. They're back. So I would say probably the majority of our team played, even though they shouldn't have played last year. So we're going to take that and we're going to build off of it, so I don't think that we're going to have as many people out there on the field this year that are going to be wide eyed in their first game that have never stepped on a college football field. Whether or not we've got a lot of returning starters, we've got some experience. Q. With the season approaching, what traits are you looking for in your starting quarterback, and what do they need to win the job? LARRY FEDORA: Well, we're looking for separation. That's the No. 1 thing, somebody that takes over the team, and then the team becomes theirs. They've got to be able to do it not only on the field but off the field. We obviously -- they've got to be able to run the plays, run the offense, take command of the offense, have a presence out there that all the guys relate to. They have to be an influencer. They've got to be able to influence the guys around them. They've got to be able to raise the level of the players around them. They do that, then they've got to do the same things off the field. And when somebody separates themselves from the others, then we'll make a call. Q. The addition of Robert Gillespie, what he's done with working with guys like Alvin Camarra at Tennessee, what he brings to the table and what he brings to the running back room for you. LARRY FEDORA: Well, Robert is kind of a no-nonsense kind of a guy. He's a lot like I am. He brings a lot of energy. He's very passionate about coaching the running backs. He really is. He has a very high expectation level for those guys, and he plans on holding them to it, and he did a great job for us in the spring. It's been really nice to have him in that room. Q. Last year you had three starting quarterbacks, this year you've got two candidates. Would you prefer to have one emerge or do you look at a season where you may have another situation where more than one guy starts? LARRY FEDORA: Yeah, I think ideally you'd like to have one guy separate himself, but if it doesn't happen, then we'll work on it from there. But I think ideally you'd like to have a returning guy that's probably been starting for three years in your program coming back, but that's just not the case, doesn't happen like that every year. Q. You heard Anthony talk a little bit about the new kickoff rules and how that's not going to change how aggressive he is attacking the ball on kickoffs. What do you tell him differently with this new rule and what are you expecting from him in that regard this season? LARRY FEDORA: Well, there's so much that goes into it. It's not just get back there and run when you catch the ball. He's got to know where his alignment is, when the ball is in the air, how much he's drifted. He's got to be aware of all those things because there are points on the field where we told him he can bring it out, points on the field where he can't. He's got to be right on that. He's got to know what the wind is doing, he's got to know what the kicker is doing, what the approach is. He's got to be able to catch the ball moving forward and not be stagnant when he catches it so he can be running a flying 40 when he hits it, and then we give him one cut and he's got to go full speed. First of all, just being able to know that 11 guys are running down the field at you full speed and you're going to run at them full speed, that takes something, it takes a little bit of grit right there. I don't want to take away Anthony's aggressiveness. If I didn't have a guy like Anthony, we would probably be fair catching a lot, and I would imagine there would be a lot of teams that do that. I think that the new rule there's going to be more squib kicks, more bouncing kicks. I think there will be a wider variety of type of kicks that you see in college football now. You know, so the jury is out still a little bit on how we're going to approach it, but it is nice to know that we've got a guy that when he does get it in his hands, he can go the distance. Q. In more seasons than not, it seems you've had to work through who will be your starting quarterback. In what ways has your evaluation process developed as a coach with the number of times you've done this? LARRY FEDORA: Yeah, I'd say since I became a coordinator back in about '98 or '99 and started coaching quarterback, I've pretty much done it the same way the whole way through, and you can either look at it -- there's two ways to look at it. You can look at it, you know, you haven't announced a quarterback so that's a bad thing, or you can look at it as, hey, you've got some good competition there and you want those guys to compete all the way through, and it's a good thing. So we always try to turn it into a positive. Just because one guy hasn't separated himself from the process right now doesn't mean that we're not going to be good at that position. I've been doing it for a long time. I've used this same strategy all the way through since I've been doing it. It's been good to me, and I will continue to do it until there's a reason not to. Q. The last four or five seasons you've had the luxury of having most of your offensive line returning. This year only one starter back. What's the rebuilding, the makeup of your offensive line coming along like? LARRY FEDORA: Yeah, you would love to have all those guys back, but it's just not the way it is this year. But I will say every one of those guys except possibly one that's going to play this year, they've all played. They've all got experience. They weren't necessarily the starter last year, but they all played. And so it does -- I feel a little bit more comfortable knowing that these guys have been out there. They've been in the heat of the battle, so they're not going to be shocked. They know what it takes. Because we lost a couple guys to injuries last year, some other guys were forced into action and they got a lot of playing time. We may not have the starter, but we do have some experience there. And you know, that position, those five guys, until they gel together as a unit, I mean, you're not going to be as effective. The sooner they gel, the more effective you're going to be.

THI