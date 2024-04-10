The nation got one more chance to get a look at the best high school teams and players in the country at the Chipotle Nationals in Brownsburg, Indiana.

The three-day event started Thursday with the top eight ranked teams in America doing battle. The finale was Saturday, and to nobody's surprise the favored, undefeated, and top-ranked Montverde Academy squad went a perfect 3-0. They defeated Paul VI out of Virginia in the title game.

There were six players in all for North Carolina fans to pay attention to. We did just that in our final Prospect Review story of the season.