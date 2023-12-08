North Carolina dropped a nationally televised decision to UCONN on Tuesday night by the score of 87-76. The game was chippy and spirited. The final score was also not indicative of the competitive spirit that was on display for much of the contest.

UNC trailed by only 44-41 early in the second half. That is where we pick up the film review. There was good and bad from the there, but as the scoring differential from there would indicate most of the positives went in the Huskies direction. A 19-10 run put UCONN up 63-51. A 7-0 Tar Heel response trimmed the lead to 63-58. Another 14-3 Connecticut burst in the latter stages of the second half sealed the deal.

Today we will focus on the good and bad in the decisive and deciding second half.

